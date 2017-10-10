South Pittsburg commissioners vote to demote police chief

File photo of Ryan Meeks with the South Pittsburg Police Department.

The South Pittsburg City Commission has voted to demote the city's top cop Tuesday night.

Commissioners voted to demote Chief Ryan Meeks to the rank of sergeant.

Meeks has served as chief of the South Pittsburg Police Department since March of this year.

Before his promotion to chief, Meeks was a lieutenant for the department and also served as interim police chief on two previous occasions.

Meeks replaced former chief Robert "Bobby" Simpson, who was fired in January after a previous attempt to fire him in December of 2016.

