TDOT planning redesign for I-75/I-24 split to alleviate traffic - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TDOT planning redesign for I-75/I-24 split to alleviate traffic congestion

Posted: Updated:
Northbound traffic travels on Interstate 75 approaching the I-24 split . TFP photo by Dan Henry Northbound traffic travels on Interstate 75 approaching the I-24 split . TFP photo by Dan Henry
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Channel 3 is learning more information about a major interstate construction project at the notorious split in Chattanooga.

It's safe to say that the I-24/I-75 split is one biggest trouble spots in Hamilton County.

When there is an accident it can cause major problems for drivers.

Soon that will change. In just over a year, we'll start seeing orange barrels at the interchange at the Tennessee-Georgia state line.

Channel 3 is learning that during this time next year, work will begin to alleviate traffic congestion. 

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is in the process of selecting a design team. 

The team will construct a flyover ramp design similar to the one on I-75 and Highway 153.

The project is estimated to cost $65-million and is a part of Governor Haslam's Improve Act. It's a plan that raises the price of gas but cuts sales tax on food.

TDOT hopes to have a design team picked by the end of this year.

Once selected, they will be in charge of every aspect of the project.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.