TDOT planning redesign for I-75/I-24 split to alleviate traffic congestion

Northbound traffic travels on Interstate 75 approaching the I-24 split . TFP photo by Dan Henry

Channel 3 is learning more information about a major interstate construction project at the notorious split in Chattanooga.

It's safe to say that the I-24/I-75 split is one biggest trouble spots in Hamilton County.

When there is an accident it can cause major problems for drivers.

Soon that will change. In just over a year, we'll start seeing orange barrels at the interchange at the Tennessee-Georgia state line.

Channel 3 is learning that during this time next year, work will begin to alleviate traffic congestion.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is in the process of selecting a design team.

The team will construct a flyover ramp design similar to the one on I-75 and Highway 153.

The project is estimated to cost $65-million and is a part of Governor Haslam's Improve Act. It's a plan that raises the price of gas but cuts sales tax on food.

TDOT hopes to have a design team picked by the end of this year.

Once selected, they will be in charge of every aspect of the project.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.