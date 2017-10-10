UPDATE: Read House fined thousands of dollars for asbestos discovery

Jurors deliberated for six hours before finding Brewer guilty of six counts of Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication, four counts of Reckless Aggravated Assault, Driving Under the Influence and Speeding.More
Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner says the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.More
Most of the 12 violations were found to be classified as "serious."More
The victim told deputies that a slender white female entered the home on Wallaceville School Road and shot him.More
Jurors deliberated for six hours before finding Brewer guilty of six counts of Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication, four counts of Reckless Aggravated Assault, Driving Under the Influence and Speeding.More
A crash Thursday evening on SR-153 claimed the life of one of the vehicles' drivers.More
Jim 'N Nick's will open this fall in the Shoppes at Hamilton Place near the Hamilton Place Mall.More
The incident allegedly happened last September and a parent reported it to school officials on January 12.More
We're looking into what some are calling conflicting information from officials surrounding the Marion County search.More
Attorney Scott Bennett formally responded to Freedom From Religion saying he understands the law and plans to discuss the issue with the school board.More
Pinellas County Animal Services posted disturbing photos to its Facebook page showing a severely burned 5 lb. dog named Violet whose hair had been dyed purple. It almost killed her.More
Frozen green beans and mixed vegetables are being recalled because they could be contaminated with Listeria.More
Burnette called off search efforts for Dewayne Halfacre late Wednesday evening. He says more than a dozen Whitwell Police officers, Marion County deputies, TBI agents and U.S Marshals searched the Whitwell area for Halfacre.More
