FIRST ON 3

TOSHA has launched an investigation into The Read House Historic Inn and Suites.

The investigation comes after a complaint about asbestos from an employee.

TOSHA tells Channel 3 the organization responds to all employee complaints to determine the validity of the allegations made.

The results from the investigation will be ready in about eight weeks.

Channel 3 called the hotel's general manager for comment and had to leave a voicemail. Our call has not been returned.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.