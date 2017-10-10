Hixson burglary suspect arrested by HCSO, park rangers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hixson burglary suspect arrested by HCSO, park rangers

By WRCB Staff
HIXSON, TN

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with aggravated burglary after a woman woke up to him at the foot of her bed Tuesday morning.

It happened on Parkshore Circle in Hixson around 6:15 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says the woman saw 26-year-old Colton Bartrum and woke her husband when she saw Bartrum leave the room.

The husband got up to look for the guy but he was already gone.

While looking for Bartrum, park rangers at Chester Frost State Park advised he was wanted for a domestic assault that happened about two hours before the incident on Parkshore Circle, which is within walking distance from the park.

Deputies eventually found Bartrum and property stolen from the scene at Parkshore Circle.

Bartrum was arrested and charged with with two counts of Domestic Violence, Aggravated Burglary of an Occupied Habitation, Theft of Property, and Vandalism.

