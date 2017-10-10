Vols QB derby taking another twist

Tennessee’s quarterback derby is expected to take another turn this week.

Redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano is expected to make his first career start Saturday against South Carolina, and previous starter Quinten Dormady is considering his future with the program, multiple sources told GoVols247 on Tuesday morning and Tuesday afternoon. That was the plan as of Tuesday afternoon, anyway.

Dormady, a junior, started the Vols’ first five games, while Guarantano appeared off the bench in four of those games — although his one snap at Florida wasn’t technically a snap, since a false start penalty wiped out the play, so he’s technically appeared in three games.

Guarantano, the nation’s No. 1 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the 2016 industry-generated 247Sports Composite, has completed 12 of 24 passes this season for 54 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.

