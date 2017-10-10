Cleveland PD looking for theft suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland PD looking for theft suspect

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

Cleveland Police are trying to find a suspect who attempted to cash a stolen check at a bank in Chattanooga. 

Police say on September 11th, a theft from a vehicle was reported when suspects broke a window and stole the victim's purse, wallet, drivers license, and credit cards,

Officials say several weeks late, a woman tried to use the victim's drivers license to cash the stolen check. 

You may leave a confidential tip via CPD Facebook inbox OR contact the investigator directly: Detective Daniel Leamon at 423-303-3120.

