Cleveland PD looking for theft suspect

Cleveland Police are trying to find a suspect who attempted to cash a stolen check at a bank in Chattanooga.

Police say on September 11th, a theft from a vehicle was reported when suspects broke a window and stole the victim's purse, wallet, drivers license, and credit cards,

Officials say several weeks late, a woman tried to use the victim's drivers license to cash the stolen check.

You may leave a confidential tip via CPD Facebook inbox OR contact the investigator directly: Detective Daniel Leamon at 423-303-3120.