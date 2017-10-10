UPDATE: Boil water advisory for Copperhill residents

Tuesday morning, Copperhill Mayor, Kathy Stewart sent out a press release stating that there is a boil water advisory for residents.

The city is going to have to haul water in from another location, due to the City of McCaysville water pumps being down and are experiencing filter issues. The City Clerk says they cannot pump any water from their system.

They advise that all customers should boil water for at least 3-5 minutes at rapid boil. There is a possibility of contamination due to the transportation of water and or backflow.

The City of Copperhill will have bottled water, but the supply is limited. They hope to have the issue resolved within the next few days. If you need more information regarding this Boil Water Advisory, please contact the City of Copperhill at 423-496-5141.