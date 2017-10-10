Get your flu shot to go at the drive-by flu shot clinic in Chatsworth today. The Murray County Health Department will conduct their annual Drive-by Flu Shot Clinic today from 8 am to 6 pm at the Murray County Parks and Recreation Center at 651 Hyden Tyler Road.

4-in-1 Quadrivalent Flu Shots will be $25 and Fluzone High Dose Flu Shots for people 65 and older will be $65. Cash, checks, Medicare, Medicaid, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Humana and United Healthcare Insurance will be accepted.

The CDC recommends getting a flu shot each year. You can call (706) 695-4585 for more information.