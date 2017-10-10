With America coming off its worst monthly jobs report in seven years, 90 percent of Puerto Ricans lacking electricity and wildfires killing people in California, President Trump turned his attention this morning to the important subject of Jemele Hill.More
Get your flu shot to go at the drive-by flu shot clinic in Chatsworth today.More
