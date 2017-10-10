Stormtroopers on Soldier Field introduce 'Last Jedi' trailer - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Stormtroopers on Soldier Field introduce 'Last Jedi' trailer

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" debuted in dramatic fashion during Monday Night Football halftime. Fireworks flashed and Stormtroopers marched onto Chicago's Soldier Field as the preview played onscreen.

It featured new and familiar characters from the Star Wars universe. The clip opens with voiceover from Adam Driver's Kylo Ren saying, "When I found you, I saw raw, untamed power - and beyond that, something truly special." Then Rey (Daisy Ridley) is shown wielding her light saber and questioning her destiny as Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) observes, "I've seen this raw strength only once before. It didn't scare me enough then. It does now."

John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Carrie Fisher also appear in the trailer, as does Chewbacca and a new bird-like creature known as a Porg.

"The Last Jedi" is the latest installment in the Star Wars franchise since the Disney reboot that began with 2015's "The Force Awakens." It's set to hit theaters Dec. 15.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.