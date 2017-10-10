Arencibia returning to Tennessee to work as student manager

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former major league catcher J.P. Arencibia is returning to Tennessee to finish his undergraduate degree and work as one of the student managers for the Volunteers' baseball program.

Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said in a release that "J.P. will be a great resource for our players" in dealing with the draft and scouts. Vitello also said Arencibia could advise players on "what it takes to make it through the grind of pro ball."

Arencibia, 31, played for Tennessee's 2005 College World Series team and remained with the Vols two more seasons before the Toronto Blue Jays selected him with the 21st overall pick in the 2007 draft.

He played for the Blue Jays from 2010-13 and was with the Texas Rangers in 2014 and the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015.

