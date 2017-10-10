Rain Tuesday, Dry Weather Returns Wednesday

Good Morning,

Expect light rain, warm and humid conditions for your Tuesday. A few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Rain amounts today look to range from 0.25" to 0.50" with the rain chance ending by 9PM tonight. Where we do get a few thunderstorms, up to 1" is possible. Winchester, and Tullahoma could see this through evening.

Temperatures stay warm and above average again with highs in the middle 80s. Dew points remain high in the 70s through Wednesday, meaning it will still be very humid again tomorrow. Wednesday morning could bring slight rain before 8am for those east of I-75. Otherwise, tomorrow looks warm and mainly dry under a partly cloudy sky.

The end of the week and much of the weekend look dry. A cold front looks to arrive by Sunday night. This should drop temperatures nearly 10 degrees from Sunday through Monday and humidity will drastically drop, bringing a nice fall air mass with it. Thunderstorms will be possible late Sunday night into next Monday morning with the frontal passage. As of now, next week looks more seasonable with more typical mid October temperatures with highs in the middle 70s!

TODAY:

8AM...Fog and light rain, 74

12PM...Light rain, 76

3PM...T-Storm Chance, 82