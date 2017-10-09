UPDATE: Chattanooga PD investigating triple-shooting

Chattanooga police are investigating a triple-shooting Monday night off of West Shepherd Road.

It happened in the 6000 block of Arlena Circle shortly before 9:00 p.m.

Police spokeswoman Elisa Myzal confirms to Channel 3, three men were shot. The victims say they were in a driveway when they were shot by a person in a passing vehicle.

Myzal says the three victims were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

CPD says they were not provided any suspect information. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.