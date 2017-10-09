Rossville homeowner cleaning up storm damage caused by Hurricane Nate

Hurricane Nate is now a tropical depression but it continues to do damage.

A homeowner in Rossville is now picking up the pieces after the storm impacted parts of the Tennessee Valley.

The owner's name is Skip Brown and he’s lived in his home for about 20 years. Brown says it feels like a bad dream.

“We were just sitting in the house eating then we heard this big crash," Brown says. "We tried to get out the door and we couldn't.”

“The whole front porch was gone,” Brown adds.

Around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, a large tree snapped and fell onto Brown's home. His grandson, Corey Nichols, who was also in the house at the time, says it felt like an earthquake.

“It took about 30 minutes to dig our way out from here to there,” says Brown.

“We just had to grab on to boards and make sure that the boards aren't going to snap and cave in even more,” says Nichols.

The tree also took down a power line that Brown says supplied power to his home.

The power company says they won’t be able to get the line back up until the tree is out of the way.

That's where some of Brown's coworkers are stepping in.

Neighbors and coworkers are coming out to help Skip and Corey clear some debris after the tree. Hear what they had to say about Skip tonight pic.twitter.com/xPpIRlnT3l — Kasey Freeman?? (@KaseyWRCB) October 9, 2017

“I've known him for about six months,” says Bryan Mullins. “We're family over at Lake Winnie so it's amazing to help out. We had this thing going on; he helped us a lot, we'll help him a lot.”

Brown tells us his car was also hit and damaged during the storm, but he's happy he and his pets were able to get out safely.