Whitfield Co. high school coach charged with failure to report s - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Whitfield Co. high school coach charged with failure to report suspected child abuse

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

A Northwest High School coach has been arrested for failure to report suspected child abuse.

The family of a high school student reported to the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office that the student was raped while attending a party on July 1. 

During the investigation, deputies found that five high school students and a relative of one of the students, 33-year-old Ashley Turner, held the party in the Pleasant Grove area. 

The Sheriff's Office says an employee of the Whitfield County School System, 34-year-old Lamar Cofield, stopped by the party and saw the students drinking alcohol. The Sheriff's Office says Cofield was there when the student told the adults about a sexual assault that happened at the party.

Deputies found that Cofield was at the party for over an hour.

Both Cofield and Turner were arrested on Friday.

Turner is charged with furnishing alcohol to persons under the age of 21.

Cofield is charged with failure to report suspected child abuse.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.