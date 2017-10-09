Whitfield Co. high school coach charged with failure to report suspected child abuse

A Northwest High School coach has been arrested for failure to report suspected child abuse.

The family of a high school student reported to the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office that the student was raped while attending a party on July 1.

During the investigation, deputies found that five high school students and a relative of one of the students, 33-year-old Ashley Turner, held the party in the Pleasant Grove area.

The Sheriff's Office says an employee of the Whitfield County School System, 34-year-old Lamar Cofield, stopped by the party and saw the students drinking alcohol. The Sheriff's Office says Cofield was there when the student told the adults about a sexual assault that happened at the party.

Deputies found that Cofield was at the party for over an hour.

Both Cofield and Turner were arrested on Friday.

Turner is charged with furnishing alcohol to persons under the age of 21.

Cofield is charged with failure to report suspected child abuse.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.