Why spider webs are common through late October

As the days get shorter and nights get longer, the garden spider spins its web at night giving it more time to build a larger web during the fall months.

In the spring, the spider eggs hatch, but this time of year, the garden spider mates. In order to do this the female spins her web, collecting insects.

Berry Carroll, president of Sentinel Pest Control tells Channel 3, there's nothing to fear.

"The garden spider is completely harmless," Carroll says. "The only way you might be able to get one to bite you, would be if you grabbed a hold of it."

There are over 3000 species of garden spiders. Carroll says in his career he's never seen a garden spider inside a house.

Carroll adds, "The number one thing to remember, is there's nothing for those spiders to eat inside your house."

These spiders like sunny days with little wind to build webs. You'll notice on a night when there is a small breeze in the air, more webs are built by the next morning.

The spider turns her abdomen towards the direction of the wind, emitting several strands of silk.

These emit until it touches a leaf, deck, flower, or anything it can grab onto. From there she builds her web, until eventually it gets colder, and food becomes scarce usually after the first hard freeze in early November and then she dies.

Carroll says there's tips you can do to reduce unwanted webs. Those tips include: reduce clutter, don't leave boxes, newspapers or wood lying around, and don't leave outdoor lights on all night.

The light attracts insects, and where the insects are, the webs are built.

Carroll tells Channel 3 if you see a garden spider on your house, that's actually a good thing. The garden spider is there because there's food, which keeps unwanted insects from your home.

