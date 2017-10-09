Rape suspect arrested in Chattanooga over the weekend

Chattanooga police charged a man with rape over the weekend.

According to the arrest report, the victim was sleeping on the floor of a friend's house when they woke up to the suspect choking them.

The report says the suspect, 23-year-old William Castillo-Matias, held the victim down and covered the victim's mouth. The victim was eventually able to scream for help and Matias ran away.

The report says the victim reported the incident to police and identified Matias as the suspect.

Matias would not speak to investigators and was arrested on Saturday morning.

Matias is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a $125,000 bond.

His court date is scheduled for October 12.