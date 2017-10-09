Mayor Berke selects 22 year department veteran to lead Chattanooga Fire

The Sheriff's Office says an employee of the Whitfield County School System, 34-year-old Lamar Cofield, stopped by a party and saw students drinking alcohol.More
The Sheriff's Office says an employee of the Whitfield County School System, 34-year-old Lamar Cofield, stopped by a party and saw students drinking alcohol.More
The report says the victim reported the incident to police and identified William Castillo-Matias as the suspect.More
The report says the victim reported the incident to police and identified William Castillo-Matias as the suspect.More