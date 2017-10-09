Mayor Berke selects 22 year department veteran to lead Chattanooga Fire

The city of Chattanooga has a new fire chief. Philip Hyman will replace Chris Adams who retired at the end of September.

Philip Hyman was selected from 62 applicants for the position. Mayor Andy Berke selected him for his 22 years at the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Mayor Berke described Hyman as a leader in the community, acknowledging his time in Chattanooga through tragic events like the deadly Woodmore bus crash and July 16th, when five servicemen were killed.

Hyman said the department has sufficient gear and facilities, but it's the men and women of the department that make it great. He looks forward to getting things done as chief. “We just got a new budget this year. We got some equipment coming, firefighters we need to manage. We are a busy place. Look forward to settling in and moving forward,” said Chief Hyman.

Hyman worked his way up the ranks, beginning his career as a firefighter and most recently serving as training chief.



City Council has to approve Mayor Berke's nomination. Once that is done, they will set a swearing in ceremony date.