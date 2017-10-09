Road Closures for Dalton Red Carpet Half Marathon

The Dalton Red Carpet Half Marathon will return to the streets of Dalton on October 21st. The half marathon, 5K, and 2K races will require several roads to be closed in the morning hours. Dalton Police personnel will be on hand to help direct traffic around the race route, but motorists should plan alternate routes to avoid delays.

Roads and lanes around the course will be closed beginning at approximately 7:45 am and they will remain closed until the last runner is past which could be after noon.

Roads affected by the races will include:

King Street – closed but voters will need to park at the parking deck

Selvidge Street – closed from the entrance to BB&T to Crawford Street until 1:00 PM

Pentz Street – closed from King Street to Crawford Street all day. Closed from Emery Street to Morris Street during the 2k.

Hamilton Street – closed from Hawthorne Street to Franklin Street (until last runner of 5k passes, then closed at Emery Street on the south end)

Franklin Street – closed until the last 5k runner exits onto Thornton Avenue.

Thornton Avenue – outside southbound lane closed from Walnut Avenue to Waugh Street

Waugh Street – outside eastbound lane closed from Jones Street to Thornton Avenue.

Jones Street – closed from Waugh Street to Crawford Street

Crawford Street – closed from Cappes Street to Valley Drive

Ridge Street – Closed from Murray Hill to Crawford Street

Lewell Street – entrances to the east side of the cemetery at Cuyler Street and Gen Thomas Drive closed during the half-marathon

Emery Street – Closed at Tibbs Road and closed from Lewell Street to Thornton Avenue during the 5K and half marathon. Westbound lane closed from Hamilton Street to Pentz Street for 2K.

Miller Street – Closed from Franklin Street to Emery Street

Valley Drive – closed from Franklin Avenue to Crawford Street

Cuyler Street – closed between Thornton Avenue and Valley Drive

Walnut Aveune – outside, westbound lane closed from Thornton Avenue to Tibbs Road

Tibbs Road – closed between Walnut Avenue and Shugart Road

Maple Way/Ella Ln – closed

Woodvalley Drive / Woodvalley Court – closed

Shugart Road – outside northbound lane closed

Chattanooga Road – outside eastbound lane closed from Shugart Road to Old Chattanooga Road

Old Chattanooga Road – closed until the last half marathon runner is clear

Thornton Avenue – partial southbound lane closed (6 feet from curb) from Old Chattanooga Road to Trammel Street

Thornton Avenue – southbound lane closed from Trammel Street to Hawthorne Street

Hamilton Street – access lane beside the Waugh Street Bridge closed

Morris Street – closed from Thornton Avenue to Hamilton Street

For more information on the Red Carpet Half Marathon, visit the event’s website at daltonhalf.com