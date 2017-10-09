The Westin opens up at downtown's 'Gold Building'

A new luxury hotel in Chattanooga opened their doors for the first time Monday.

The Westin on Pine Street is a project that has been seven years in the making, and a part of the revitalization downtown.

In the shadows of the gold skyscraper, business is brewing below.

"We’ve seen tremendous growth in the foot traffic in the area with the new streets and everything,” said Chaston Asbury.

Peet’s Coffee and Tea is one of many businesses that has been looking forward to Chattanooga’s newest hotel to open up for business.

"There are other good hotel owners here but this fills a void that I think the public will really appreciate," said Ken DeFoor.

In 2010, brothers, Ken and Byron DeFoor bought the "Gold Building" downtown that used to house BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.

Fast forward seven years later, the same building we've all seen from the outside, but now we're getting a look from the inside.

"We have 260 rooms, 19,000 square feet of exquisite ballrooms and meeting space, we have a sky bar and a lobby bar,” DeFoor said.

The hotel is just one major piece of a larger puzzle the DeFoor brothers are upgrading in the heart of the city.

"8th Street has been re-done as you can see. There will be dining it on the sidewalks, there will be festivals,” he explained.

A big boost for the downtown economy, and new jobs. The Westin will hire a team of more than 200 people.

Now that the construction cones are down, businesses like Peet’s are anticipating more customers to come through their doors.

"This whole revitalization of the whole area has brought a lot more people here and as far as the Westin goes, I believe that'll bring a lot more traffic to this area as well,” Asbury said.

Monday was the soft opening the hotel said they plan to have a grand opening in the coming months.