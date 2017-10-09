Tennessee high court suggests help for lawyers aiding poor - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee high court suggests help for lawyers aiding poor

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's Supreme Court is suggesting changes to help poor people get proper legal representation.

A court news release recommends a bump from a $40 or $50 hourly pay rate for appointed lawyers to a $65 hourly rate. It would be the first increase in two decades.

Additionally, the court seeks a $500 boost to today's $1,500 lawyer pay cap in indigent cases.

The court suggests new public defender appellate and conflicts divisions, the latter to ensure public defenders are used instead of private attorneys.

Judges would have to explain public defender conflicts before appointing private attorneys.

A new state commission would oversee indigent representation issues.

The court says it will bill periodically, instead of after cases, to ensure lawyers are paid more quickly.

Many of the suggestions require legislative approval.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.