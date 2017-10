Bradford Health Services will be offering a free health seminar that will focus on the opioid epidemic in the Tennessee Valley.

The event will take place on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at Hixson United Methodist Church from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Officials with Bradford Health Services say the seminar is for the community, to help them better understand that there is a scientific explanation that lies within the brain of those addicted to drugs.

Everyone is invited to attend the event. Speaker Tim Hilton will break down addiction in an easy to understand language, and will bring light to how brains can easily be hijacked by dangerous drugs.

For more information, visit the event page, or contact Scott Berry at 423-774-4036.