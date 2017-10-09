Report: Vols' Darrell Taylor suspended indefinitely after alterc - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Report: Vols' Darrell Taylor suspended indefinitely after altercation with teammate in practice

Posted: Updated:
By Knoxville News Sentinel

Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor has been suspended indefinitely after he had an altercation with teammate Trey Smith at practice last week, GoVols247 reported Monday morning, citing sources.

Vols coach Butch Jones will address the media at his regularly scheduled news conference at noon Monday.

Taylor already was set to serve a suspension for the first half of Saturday's game against South Carolina (TV: noon ET, ESPN), because he was ejected in the second half of the Vols' last game against Georgia for a personal foul for fighting. NCAA rules state that such ejections that come in the second half carry a first-half suspension in the following game.

