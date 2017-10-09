Jason Aldean returns to Las Vegas a week after mass shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Jason Aldean returns to Las Vegas a week after mass shooting

Posted:
By Associated Press
Country music star Jason Aldean. AP photo Country music star Jason Aldean. AP photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Country star Jason Aldean has returned to Las Vegas a week after a mass shooting during his performance at a music festival left 58 people dead and hundreds more hurt.

University Medical Center of Southern Nevada thanked Aldean on Facebook Sunday for visiting with survivors. The hospital says Aldean's visit "helped heal hearts and cheer those who were wounded."

Aldean's wife, Brittany, posted a picture of herself and Jason on Instagram looking at the Mandalay Bay resort, where shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd from his hotel room Oct. 1. She wrote in the caption that seeing the strength of victims helped the couple "try to begin the healing process."

The visit came a day after Aldean performed on "Saturday Night Live" in tribute to the victims.

