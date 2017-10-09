New landfill tests find metal at lower, still unsafe levels

CAMDEN, Tenn. (AP) - New groundwater testing has confirmed unsafe levels of a cancer-causing metal at an abandoned Tennessee landfill.

The testing measure twice the acceptable limit for cadmium at the Environmental Waste Solutions landfill in Camden, a rural community around 90 miles west of Nashville. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation spokesman Eric Ward told The Tennessean that the new tests show that June test results that found five times the acceptable levels of cadmium were a result of lab error.

Resident Mike Melton is a longtime critic of the landfill adjacent to his home and says the difference in levels is of little comfort.

Camden residents have attributed nausea, foul odors and other health problems to the landfill. City officials are pursuing legal action and have accused the TDEC of lax oversight.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

