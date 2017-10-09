Dolphins have no comment on apparent Chris Foerster video, for now

NBC SPORTS - On Sunday, a video surfaced on Facebook that purports to show Dolphins run game coordinator/offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting multiple lines of a drug through a rolled up dollar bill. On Sunday night, the Dolphins issued a statement regarding the video.

“We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time,” the Dolphins said.

Expect more to come from the Dolphins when they know more about the video, including when and where the incident took place.

Foerster is in his second stint with the Dolphins. He served as offensive coordinator in 2004, and he returned as the offensive line coach in 2016. He added the title of run game coordinator for 2017.