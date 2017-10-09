Average US gas prices fall 7 cents thanks to crude costs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Average US gas prices fall 7 cents thanks to crude costs

By Associated Press
Chris Mathew fills his vehicle and five gas cans at Costco in preparation for tropical weather. AP photo Chris Mathew fills his vehicle and five gas cans at Costco in preparation for tropical weather. AP photo

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline fell 7 cents nationally over the past two weeks to $2.56.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the drop comes as crude oil prices drop and flooded refineries on the hurricane-battered Gulf Coast return to operation.

Lundberg says she expects further price cuts as refiners make cheaper "winter grade" gasoline.

The current price is 27 cents above where it was a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.11 a gallon. The lowest was in St. Louis at $2.20 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.76, down a penny from two weeks ago.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

