Warm, cloudy with one or two showers today.

Good Monday. We had record rainfall Sunday due to the remnants of Hurricane Nate. 3.65" fell yesterday. The old record was 2.18" set in 1977. The average amount of rain for the entire month of October is 3.28".

Look for mostly cloudy skies today with only one or two stray showers. We will remain warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday we will have some additional scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible coming up from the south. Rainfall amounts could exceed an inch. Highs Tuesday will still reach the low 80s.

Wednesday will also be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower, and a high of 83.

Thursday we can expect a period of comfortable weather settling in. We will have mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. The drier air will allow for cooler morning lows. Thursday and Friday will both start in the low to mid 60s. We will still manage highs in the low 80s in the afternoon.

The weekend will be comfortable as well with cool mornings near 60, and comfortable highs in the low 80s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 72

Noon... Mostly Cloudy / Shower?, 79

5pm... Mostly Cloudy, 85