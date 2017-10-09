Blockbuster arrests not shocking to college hoops followers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Blockbuster arrests not shocking to college hoops followers

By Associated Press

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Basketball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) - A federal probe has illuminated a shady side of college basketball recruiting filled with bribes and kickbacks.

Paying players has become standard operating procedure for some programs and the arrest of 10 people accused of influencing top recruits could change that. It's a part of basketball the NCAA has failed to fully uncover for years.

Federal prosecutors on Sept. 26 announced the arrests of 10 people, including assistant coaches from Arizona, Southern California, Oklahoma State and Auburn. Also arrested were an Adidas marketing executive and a tailor known for making suits for NBA stars. Prosecutors say bribes were exchanged to influence recruits on their choices of schools, agents and financial advisers.

The federal probe also implicated Louisville in paying a player to attend the school, leading coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich to be placed on administrative leave. Louisville has since started the process of firing Pitino for cause.

The arrests and accusations, though blockbuster in nature, were not exactly shocking to followers of the sport.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

