Boy Scout's project: Proper flag disposal - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Boy Scout's project: Proper flag disposal

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A Boy Scout in Georgia has undertaken a project to make sure that worn out American flags are properly retired.

WSB-TV reports that 15-year-old Ayden Abercrombie of Gwinnett County has taken part in numerous flag ceremonies and taught flag etiquette classes.

According to the U.S. Flag Code, old and tattered flags shouldn't be thrown away; they should be destroyed, or "retired," in a dignified way.

Abercrombie approached a community center in Centerville about an Eagle Scout project to produce drop boxes at centers in Gwinnett where people could leave flags for proper "retirement."

To complete his project, Abercrombie prepared and submitted a proposal, interviewed and consulted Boy Scout leaders, developed resources, and recruited volunteers. Now four boxes are in place. The project helped Abercrombie reach the rank of Eagle Scout.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump reaches out to Democrats in bid for 'great' health law

    Trump reaches out to Democrats in bid for 'great' health law

    Monday, October 9 2017 6:35 AM EDT2017-10-09 10:35:11 GMT
    President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health...More
    President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health law.More

  • Rapper Nelly arrested on rape accusation

    Rapper Nelly arrested on rape accusation

    Monday, October 9 2017 6:34 AM EDT2017-10-09 10:34:36 GMT
    Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More
    Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More

  • Nate marches across US East Coast, dumping heavy rains

    Nate marches across US East Coast, dumping heavy rains

    Monday, October 9 2017 6:16 AM EDT2017-10-09 10:16:39 GMT
    (Nick Tomecek/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP). Waves caused by Hurricane Nate pound the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.(Nick Tomecek/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP). Waves caused by Hurricane Nate pound the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

    Nate slogged its way across the U.S. East Coast on Monday, dumping heavy rains and bringing gusty winds to inland states as a tropical depression, a day after Hurricane Nate brought a burst of flooding and power outages to the U.S. Gulf Coast. 

    More

    Nate slogged its way across the U.S. East Coast on Monday, dumping heavy rains and bringing gusty winds to inland states as a tropical depression, a day after Hurricane Nate brought a burst of flooding and power outages to the U.S. Gulf Coast. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.