Boy Scout's project: Proper flag disposal

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A Boy Scout in Georgia has undertaken a project to make sure that worn out American flags are properly retired.

WSB-TV reports that 15-year-old Ayden Abercrombie of Gwinnett County has taken part in numerous flag ceremonies and taught flag etiquette classes.

According to the U.S. Flag Code, old and tattered flags shouldn't be thrown away; they should be destroyed, or "retired," in a dignified way.

Abercrombie approached a community center in Centerville about an Eagle Scout project to produce drop boxes at centers in Gwinnett where people could leave flags for proper "retirement."

To complete his project, Abercrombie prepared and submitted a proposal, interviewed and consulted Boy Scout leaders, developed resources, and recruited volunteers. Now four boxes are in place. The project helped Abercrombie reach the rank of Eagle Scout.

