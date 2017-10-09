Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department offering flu shots - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department offering flu shots

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department will offer flu shots at all their locations beginning Monday, October 9, 2017.

Health officials recommend anyone ages 6 months and over to get the vaccine.

Some people may be eligible for a free vaccine or a vaccine at a reduced cost.  Medicare, TennCare, and other select insurance providers may be billed at a later date. 

Out-of-pocket costs for a standard flu vaccination is $35.00. 

"Getting a flu shot is the most effective way to prevent catching the flu," says Connie Buecker, RN, Communicable Disease Clinics Program Manager at the Health Department, "It's also the best way to protect those around you who cannot get the vaccine, such as babies under 6 months old and others who cannot get a flu shot for a variety of reasons."

Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea. These usually last from a few days to less than two weeks. 

Health officials say it is possible to infect others even when you do not show any symptoms.

The flu vaccine will be available at all Health Department locations:

  • 3rd Street Main Campus
  •  Adults - call for appointment 209-8340
  • Children - walk-in; call 209-8050 for more information
  • Ooltewah Health Center - walk-in; call 238-4269 for more information
  • Sequoyah Health Center - walk-in; call 842-3031 for more information
  • Birchwood Health Center – walk-in or appointment; call 961-0446 to make appointment or for more information
WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump reaches out to Democrats in bid for 'great' health law

    Trump reaches out to Democrats in bid for 'great' health law

    Monday, October 9 2017 6:35 AM EDT2017-10-09 10:35:11 GMT
    President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health...More
    President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health law.More

  • Rapper Nelly arrested on rape accusation

    Rapper Nelly arrested on rape accusation

    Monday, October 9 2017 6:34 AM EDT2017-10-09 10:34:36 GMT
    Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More
    Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.More

  • Nate marches across US East Coast, dumping heavy rains

    Nate marches across US East Coast, dumping heavy rains

    Monday, October 9 2017 6:16 AM EDT2017-10-09 10:16:39 GMT
    (Nick Tomecek/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP). Waves caused by Hurricane Nate pound the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.(Nick Tomecek/Northwest Florida Daily News via AP). Waves caused by Hurricane Nate pound the Okaloosa Island Fishing Pier on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

    Nate slogged its way across the U.S. East Coast on Monday, dumping heavy rains and bringing gusty winds to inland states as a tropical depression, a day after Hurricane Nate brought a burst of flooding and power outages to the U.S. Gulf Coast. 

    More

    Nate slogged its way across the U.S. East Coast on Monday, dumping heavy rains and bringing gusty winds to inland states as a tropical depression, a day after Hurricane Nate brought a burst of flooding and power outages to the U.S. Gulf Coast. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.