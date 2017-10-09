Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department offering flu shots

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department will offer flu shots at all their locations beginning Monday, October 9, 2017.

Health officials recommend anyone ages 6 months and over to get the vaccine.

Some people may be eligible for a free vaccine or a vaccine at a reduced cost. Medicare, TennCare, and other select insurance providers may be billed at a later date.

Out-of-pocket costs for a standard flu vaccination is $35.00.

"Getting a flu shot is the most effective way to prevent catching the flu," says Connie Buecker, RN, Communicable Disease Clinics Program Manager at the Health Department, "It's also the best way to protect those around you who cannot get the vaccine, such as babies under 6 months old and others who cannot get a flu shot for a variety of reasons."

Flu symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea. These usually last from a few days to less than two weeks.

Health officials say it is possible to infect others even when you do not show any symptoms.

The flu vaccine will be available at all Health Department locations: