Whitfield County preps for Tropical Depression Nate

Whitfield County Emergency Management officials have been preparing for Tropical Depression Nate all morning.

At 11:00 a.m. the team opened the emergency operations center and had a weather briefing.

"I’m ready for hurricane season to be over with," said Whitfield County Emergency Management Director, Claude Craig.

But hurricane season isn't over, and Tropical Depression Nate is making sure the Tennessee Valley knows it.

"We just want to prepare for the worst, be prepared for the worst the best we can,” urged Craig, “and pray for the best."

This is the 5th weather event Whitfield County officials have opened the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for this year. It's the second hurricane related storm.

Whitfield County Emergency Management Officers are most concerned about strong winds and heavy rainfall.

"We’re going to get a good bit of rain, probably around 3 to 5 inches of rain," Craig explained, "and also we're going to have 30 to 40 mile per hour winds that are gusting."

The EOC team has been monitoring the storm and will watch it until it passes through completely. Craig said the team is prepared for the chain of events the storm could set off.

"With the rain it kind of loosens the soil up, the wind it kind of blows the trees over, and then the trees fall over and it knocks the power lines down, therefore we can get people without power," Craig explained.

Whitfield residents are encourage to watch out for down trees and stay home if possible. Craig said driving can be extremely dangerous, especially with the risk of flash flooding.

"Flash flooding is very dangerous and we just want to alert people to turn around don't drown," said Craig.

EMA officials also urge anyone with a non-life-threatening emergency to call the non-emergency number so emergency lines can remain open. The non-emergency number is (706) 370-4900.