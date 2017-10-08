Fincher launches Tennessee listening tour about Senate bid - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fincher launches Tennessee listening tour about Senate bid

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Rep. Stephen Fincher is launching a statewide tour to weigh whether to join the race to succeed Republican Bob Corker in the Senate.

Fincher says he plans start his tour in the northeastern corner of the state and work his way west to Memphis over the coming weeks.

His deliberate approach stands in contrast to Rep. Marsha Blackburn, who released a professionally produced video announcing her bid Thursday within an hour of Gov. Bill Haslam's announcement that he wouldn't run.

Fincher is a 44-year-old gospel singing farmer from the rural western Tennessee community of Frog Jump. He was first elected to Congress in the tea party-fueled election of 2010. His announcement that he wouldn't seek fourth term in 2016 came as a surprise to many political observers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.