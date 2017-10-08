UPDATE: Man crashes into police vehicle injuring officer

UPDATE: A Chattanooga man is facing a list of charges after crashing his vehicle into a patrol vehicle working another crash.

Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m. a CPD officer was on Highway 27 northbound on the Olgiati Bridge working a single vehicle accident. The officer was in the patrol car with emergency lights flashing, blocking the right lane of traffic, protecting the public from the disable vehicle. Moments later, a Dodge Charger driven by 29-year old, Daniel A. Upton hit his patrol vehicle.

Another officer responded to the scene and Upton was arrested and questioned by CPD officers. Upton told police he had fallen asleep before hitting the police vehicle. The officer said they could smell alcohol coming from Upton's body and breath and had blood shot eyes.

The officer transported Upton to the Hamilton County Jail without incident. At the jail, a breathalyzer test revealed Upton's blood alcohol level to be 0.212.

Upton was charged with reckless endangerment, vehicular assault, fail to yield to emergency vehicles, reckless driving, DUI, and drivers to exercise due case. His bond is $24,250.

The officer who was involved in the crash suffered neck and back injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

