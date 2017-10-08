UPDATE: President Trump fires off on Twitter about Sen. Corker; - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: President Trump fires off on Twitter about Sen. Corker; Corker fires back

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
U.S. Sen. Bob Corker with President-elect Donald Trump a 2016 campaign stop in Tennessee. AP photo U.S. Sen. Bob Corker with President-elect Donald Trump a 2016 campaign stop in Tennessee. AP photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Senator Corker responded with this tweet to President Trump's tweets, Sunday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY: Sunday morning, President Trump took to Twitter to say that Senator Bob Corker "begged" him to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. 

The President said he would not endorse Senator Corker and also said Corker wanted to be Secretary of State but the President said "no thanks".

President Trump also expects that Corker will be a negative voice and will stand in the way of their great agenda.

Former Chattanooga Mayor and current Senator Bob Corker said on September 26th he would not seek re-election in 2018.

