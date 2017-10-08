UPDATE: President Trump fires off on Twitter about Sen. Corker; Corker fires back

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker with President-elect Donald Trump a 2016 campaign stop in Tennessee. AP photo

UPDATE: Senator Corker responded with this tweet to President Trump's tweets, Sunday morning.

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

PREVIOUS STORY: Sunday morning, President Trump took to Twitter to say that Senator Bob Corker "begged" him to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee.

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

The President said he would not endorse Senator Corker and also said Corker wanted to be Secretary of State but the President said "no thanks".

President Trump also expects that Corker will be a negative voice and will stand in the way of their great agenda.

Former Chattanooga Mayor and current Senator Bob Corker said on September 26th he would not seek re-election in 2018.