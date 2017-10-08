Corker's free agent status should make Trump, GOP nervous

By RICHARD LARDNER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Bob Corker is always one to speak his mind.

READ MORE | President Trump fires off on Twitter about Sen. Corker

The Tennessee Republican's new free agent status should make President Donald Trump and the party even more nervous.

The two-term senator isn't seeking re-election. That gives him even more elbow room to say what he wants and to vote how he pleases over the next 15 months as Trump and Republican leaders on Capitol Hill struggle to get their agenda on track.

Corker's a fiscal hawk and he's holding the GOP's feet to the fire on legislation to rewrite the tax system.

He says he'll oppose any legislation that increases the national debt by a single cent.

Republicans hold a narrow, 52-seat majority in the Senate. Just three defections would torpedo the party's top legislative priority in their partisan push.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.