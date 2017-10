A mobile home fire killed an elderly woman in Dade County on Saturday.

Sgt. Chad Payne with the Dade County Sheriff's Office said the fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. at 1900 Highway 299 in Wildwood. The residence was a single wide mobile home.

Payne told Channel 3 89-year old, Virginia Webb died and a second person suffered second degree burns.

The fire has been ruled accidental.