Former Moc and NFL star Terrell Owens returned to the Scenic City Saturday for UTC's Homecoming weekend. Owens was hoping to be a spark for the Mocs before, and during their game against conference rival Furman.

This is the third straight year T.O. has made it back to Chattanooga for Homecoming weekend, something that means as much to him, as it does to the program.

"It's a great time to come back" says Owens. I haven't been back in a while. I'm just trying to root these guys on, give them some inspiration today, especially the seniors. This is their last Homecoming game, so again just happy to be here and hopefully the crowd comes out and supports and them and they get the win."