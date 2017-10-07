Mocs Lose Homecoming Contest to Furman

CHATTANOOGA (GoMocs.com)---The Chattanooga Mocs could not withstand a second quarter onslaught in a 41-17 Homecoming loss to Furman Saturday afternoon at Finley Stadium. The loss spoiled the debut of true freshman Cole Copeland.



The Cleveland, Tenn., native completed his first eight passes. He ended up throwing for 317 yards, which is the most yards on record by a true freshman, connecting on 30 of his 42 attempts.



The play of the game came early in the second quarter. After a third-down conversion kept the drive alive at the Furman 40, Cole Copeland lofted a pass down the right sideline. Alphonso Stewart collected the ball over the defensive back at the 10 and ran the final yards for the score and a 10-7 lead.



But the Mocs did not have an answer for the ground game. The Paladins gained 137 of its 290 total rushing yards in the second quarter. Antonio Wilcox's four-yard and Darius Morehead's 12-yard scampers sandwiched a 15-yard pass from P.J. Blazejowski to Andy Schumpert for a 27-10 halftime advantage.



A 20-yard strike from Copeland to James Stovall cut the lead to 34-17 early in the fourth quarter. It would get no closer. A late pick-6 from Dillon Vann cemented the Paladins victory.



Stewart was his favorite targets with seven catches for 138 yards and a TD. Richardre Bagley added six receptions and is now just four shy of the school record of 90 career receptions by a running back (Darryle Streeter, 1984-88).



Kealand Dirks led the stout Furman rushing attack with 101 yards on 19 totes. Wilcox chipped in 64 yards and the score, while QB P.J. Blazejowski netted 51 yards rushing to go with 138 yards in the air with three scores before departing with an injury.



NOTABLE

Three notes from tonight's contest. Check out the full complement of facts and figures in the link above.

QB Cole Copeland became the first true freshman starter since Brian Hampton on Nov. 4, 1995…Hampton led the Mocs to a 29-24 win over visiting The Citadel…Copeland is the fourth QB deployed by the Mocs this season.

WR Alphonso Stewart's four meetings with Furman: 14 catches, 210 yards, 1 TD.

Starting defensive line – Isaiah Mack, Derek Mahaffey & Taylor Reynolds – combined for 23 tackles and two quarterback hurries.



QUOTABLE

Check out all we heard at the quotes link at the top of this story.



"He [Cole Copeland] played really confident. He came out and played exactly like how I expected. He was great in practice all week and came out and did it tonight." - Alphonso Stewart, Sr., WR



STATS

Check out the final stats at the link above. Here are three stats of note…

1st career 100-yard receiving game for Alphonso Stewart…ended with 138 yards on a career-best seven catches.

30 pass completions by Copeland is a new season high (25-Nick Tiano at VMI).

Victor Ulmo's first quarter 29-yard field goal was his fourth of the season, first since at LSU…he is 4-5 on the year, 4-4 inside 45 yards.



NEXT UP

It's back to the road next week heading to Macon, Ga., for a matchup with Mercer. Kickoff on Stadium is at 3:30 p.m.