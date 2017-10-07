Davis and Butler Win the Santek Waste Services 2017 October CBA Bass Event

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Seth Davis and Brent Butler caught a 5 bass limit weighing 25.80 pounds topping out the field of 124 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the October Santek Waste Services Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament. This day tournament was held Saturday, October 7th out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Seth said “We fished offshore all day catching fish a variety of ways. It all came together. We were fortunate to get the win today”.

Big fish of this event was caught by Larry Erwin and weighed 8.31 pounds. Second big bass of the day was caught by Phillip Morgan and weighed 7.67 pounds, .

Shane Frazier said “Special thanks to Santek Waste Services for their sponsorship of this event”.

All fish caught in this event were released back into Lake Chickamauga and special thanks to the fisherman for taking such good care of their catches in this event.

The top 10 money winners are as follows:

Seth Davis and Brent Butler 25.80 lbs, $2000 Steve Barnes and Spencer Smith 19.13 lbs. $750 Kevin Drake and Corey Vetter 18.65 lbs. $600 Victor Rowe and Tom Harrison 18.62 lbs, $500 Chris Peters and Caleb Cushman 17.28 lbs. $400 Eddie Hattmaker and John Gudel 16.27 lbs. $300 Tom Helton and Nathan Bell 15.65 lbs.$300 Zach Crider and David Crider 15.54 lbs. $200 Jim Cofer and Matt Windorff 15.43 lbs. $200 Josh Wofford and Bruce Wofford 14.35 lbs. $150

The 2017 CBA Classic will be held October 21-22 out of Chester Frost Park. This final event of the year will be sponsored by Tow Boat US. The winner is guaranteed $10,000.00. This 2 day event will end Sunday, October 22nd at 4:00 p.m.