Davis and Butler Win the Santek Waste Services 2017 October CBA Bass Event

The team of Seth Davis and Brent Butler caught a 5 bass limit weighing 25.80 pounds topping out the field of 124 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the October Santek Waste Services Chattanooga Bass Association Tournament...More
The upcoming segment of Tennessee’s statewide fall Canada goose season will run Oct. 14-31 while the northwest Canada goose zone dates are Oct. 14-18...More
Anderson Media Corp., a 100-year-old family business founded in Alabama, has acquired a majority interest in B.A.S.S., LLC, the world’s largest fishing organization...More
