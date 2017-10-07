Call sends police to Georgia apartment where body found - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Call sends police to Georgia apartment where body found

By Associated Press

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A 911 call to Clayton County authorities has ultimately led to the discovery of a woman's body in a Gwinnett County apartment.

Police discovered the body about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Cpl. Benjamin Finney said in a statement that police are investigating what happened as well as the identity of the person who led them to the location.

Finney says the victim had injuries consistent with a stabbing, but the official cause of death is under investigation. The woman's identity is being withheld, pending notification of her family.

Homicide detectives and investigators are seeking witnesses and a potential motive for the death. Anyone with information is asked to call 770-513-5300. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

