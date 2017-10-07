Vehicle crash leaves man with life threatening injuries

An overnight crash has left a man suffering from life threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Police responded to a crash shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday morning in the 7800 block of Shallowford Road.

Through an investigation two vehicles were traveling east on Shallowford Road when a Jeep Liberty rear ended a Mazda MA5. The Jeep Liberty continued eastbound, traveling across all lanes of travel into the oncoming traffic side of the road before leaving the road and hitting a stone sign. The Liberty rolled over onto the passenger side. The passenger in the vehicle was partially ejected with the vehicle coming to rest on top of him. Bystanders lifted the vehicle off of him. He is at a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

CPD says there were no other injuries reported on scene. The CPD Traffic Division are investigating the crash.