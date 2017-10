A group of people in Marion County were briefly trapped in a cave overnight.

Officials say Marion County rescue crews were called to the 2100 block of Fiery Gizzard Road just before 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning to help rescue the group.

Dispatch confirmed to Channel 3 that the group of people were able to make it safely out of the cave on their own.

