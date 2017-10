The Chattanooga Central Purple Pounders remain undefeated in league play after a 41-6 win over region rival East Ridge Friday night.

Junior running back Mike McGhee helped the Pounders get out to an early 14-0 lead thanks to two touchdowns in the first quarter.

Central led 16-0 at halftime, but Pounders quarterback Jaheim Jones found a wide TJ Payne for an 88-yard score at the start of the third.

With the win Central is now 4-0 in league play, while East Ridge falls to 1-2.