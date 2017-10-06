Northwest, Statewide Fall Canada Goose Seasons Nearing Open - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Northwest, Statewide Fall Canada Goose Seasons Nearing Open

NASHVILLE --- The upcoming segment of Tennessee’s statewide fall Canada goose season will run Oct. 14-31 while the northwest Canada goose zone dates are Oct. 14-18.

The northwest Canada zone includes Lake, Obion, and Weakley counties, and portions of Dyer County and Gibson County. The statewide zone is all counties and portions of Dyer and Gibson counties not included in the northwest zone. The daily bag limit is three. (More information can be found on the Canada goose seasons in the 2017-18 Tennessee Waterfowl Hunting Guide on page 11.)

Following the opening segment, other statewide Canada goose zone dates are Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 2-Jan. 28, 2018. The northwest zone dates are Nov. 11-12 and Dec. 2-Feb. 10, 2018.

