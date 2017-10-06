Georgia soldier among those killed in ambush in Niger

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - The Department of Defense says a Georgia soldier was one of four U.S. troops killed in an ambush in Niger.

The agency said in a news release Friday that 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright of Lyons died Wednesday in the attack.

Wright's father, Arnold, said his son grew up playing sports with his three brothers and liked to joke around. He followed both his parents and one of his brothers into the Army.

Wright was assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

His brother, Will, who also served, described his younger brother as "an amazing special forces soldier and an amazing friend." Will Wright said the two were just 13 months apart, were very close and shared a special bond over their military service.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.