Tennessee colleges release annual reports of rape on campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The number of rapes at Tennessee colleges has been released in crime and safety reports required by federal law.

Under the Jeanne Clery Act, colleges report crimes annually that happen on or near campus. Numbers released this week from several schools were reported by the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Rapes reported at the University of Tennessee have risen the past three years.

Reports at Vanderbilt University have decreased since 2014, after a woman accused four former football players of rape in 2013. A third former player was sentenced to prison in June over that case.

Rapes reported on campuses:

UT: 9 in 2014; 19 in 2015; 22 in 2016

Vanderbilt: 17 in 2014; 9 in 2015; 9 in 2016

Middle Tennessee State: 5 in 2014; 7 in 2015; 2 in 2016

