Two people where critically injured in a crash on I-24 East Friday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 18000 block.

Chattanooga police say Audrey Snider was merging her motorcycle onto the interstate and hit a tractor trailer.

The motorcycle fell and Snider and her passenger, Stacy Hanson, landed on the road.

A vehicle following the truck was unable to avoid running over Snider.

Both women were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the semi, 22-year-old Aleksandr Brown, was not injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

