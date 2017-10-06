3-Minute Drill: Episode 6 with Paul Shahen and Brooks Carter - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3-Minute Drill: Episode 6 with Paul Shahen and Brooks Carter

By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
The 3 Minute Drill with Sports Director Paul Shahen and Sports Contributor Brooks Carter returns for episode #6. This week the guys talk Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, West Virginia vs. TCU, Alabama vs. Texas A&M and other top national games. Then finish it off with Brooks' "Four Downs", four fun "this or that" questions involving the upcoming weekend's games.

