East Ridge linebacker overcomes injury to help lead Pioneers senior year

Three weeks ago Lorenzo Stewart watched his senior season flash before his eyes.

"I cried and prayed. I cried and prayed. It hurt me a lot" recalls the East Ridge linebacker.



Stewart partially tore his ACL against Brainerd, and his doctor said he could miss up to a month, or even the rest of the season. But the senior refused to lose faith.

"I am always going to find a way. I am always going to find a way."

Aside from being the team's leading tackler, Stewart is also the voice of East Ridge Football.

"He's kind of our, I don't want to say inspirational leader, but he is" says head coach Tim James. "He's kind of that cat on the team that everyone kind of rallies around."

"When it first happened I was kind of doubtful" says Stewart. "But on the second day I regained my hope back, and I trusted the doctors and the physical trainers."

After a lot of praying and a lot of rehab, Stewart is miraculously up to full speed, and is now cleared to play in Friday's game against Central.

"Oh my gosh, I can't put it into words. My team is fired up and I'm just ready to play."