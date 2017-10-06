East Ridge linebacker overcomes injury to help lead Pioneers senior year

The 3 Minute Drill with Sports Director Paul Shahen and Sports Contributor Brooks Carter returns for episode #6. This week the guys talk Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, West Virginia vs. TCU, Alabama vs. Texas A&M and other top national games. Then finish it off with Brooks' "Four Downs."More
The 3 Minute Drill with Sports Director Paul Shahen and Sports Contributor Brooks Carter returns for episode #6. This week the guys talk Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, West Virginia vs. TCU, Alabama vs. Texas A&M and other top national games. Then finish it off with Brooks' "Four Downs."More
Three weeks ago Lorenzo Stewart watched his senior season flash before his eyes.More
Three weeks ago Lorenzo Stewart watched his senior season flash before his eyes.More
The roof on Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be open for MLS Atlanta United's final regular-season game against Toronto FC on Oct. 22, weather permitting, and will be closed for all other events this year, including...More
The roof on Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be open for MLS Atlanta United's final regular-season game against Toronto FC on Oct. 22, weather permitting, and will be closed for all other events this year, including...More